CHP: Four people killed in crash after brief car chase in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A high-speed chase ended in a crash Friday night that left four people dead in Tracy.

The California Highway Patrol said one of their officers tried to stop a 2006 Infinity for a traffic violation southbound of Interstate 5 just after 7 p.m.

CHP officials said the vehicle did not stop but quickly drove away.

The officer pursued the car for a short time but ended the chase after losing sight of the vehicle, according to officials.

CHP said the vehicle exited the freeway several miles later at Interstate 205 and Tracy Boulevard still traveling fast.

“The vehicle continued across Tracy Boulevard and entered the on-ramp at a high rate of speed and collided with a tree,” CHP officials said in a released statement Saturday morning.

All four people inside the vehicle died in the crash, according to CHP.

The coroner has yet to identify the victims but family members told FOX40 Saturday that 17-year-old Stockton resident Treyvon Breckenridge was one of the passengers inside the vehicle when it crashed.

FOX40 did a feature on Breckenridge in August showcasing the small business he started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs posted on Twitter Friday night regarding Breckenridge’s death:

Trey was a leader, an entrepreneur, and a light. It was a joy to watch him grow through high school and I am deeply saddened and upset that his life was cut far too short. He had so much to give! Prayers for his family and for us all for the loss. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mnnzm0gnEB — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) September 19, 2020

The coroner has yet to identify anyone in the car but the Patterson Joint Unified School District posted on Facebook that two of the victims attended Patterson High School.

Dear Patterson Family: Our district was made aware of a tragic vehicle accident involving two of our Patterson High School students on Friday evening. Out of respect for the families involved, we want to give them time to process and notify other relatives and friends. Rest assured that we will be working over the weekend to mobilize support services for our students and staff as our community struggles with this terrible news. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families during this very difficult time. Patterson Joint Unified School District

