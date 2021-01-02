CHP: Grass Valley man arrested for murder following fatal head-on crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) – A Grass Valley man has been arrested for murder after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 49.

Investigators discovered a 35-foot motorhome, driven by 80-year-old Raymond Poquette of Grass Valley, had crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by a 56-year-old female, head-on. The driver of the Nissan died in the crash.

The motorhome also struck a 2010 Dodge Charger driving behind the Nissan. The unidentified driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries.

A joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies in Nevada County resulted in Poquette’s arrest.

Poquette was booked into Nevada County Jail Friday afternoon on one count of murder.

