CHP: Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in Sonoma County

VALLEY FORD, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash in Sonoma County left one person dead and two others seriously injured early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the crash near Valley Ford and said one of the vehicles was on fire with someone trapped inside.

CHP said one person was declared dead and two others were seriously injured.

Two medical transport helicopters landed near the crash and each took one patient to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the crash nor the people involved were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.