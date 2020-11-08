CHP: Head-on crash on Hwy 160 leaves one person dead, two injured

SHERMAN ISLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision on Highway 160 near Sherman Island left one person dead Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol said one person was found dead at the crash and two other people were injured.

One person with major injuries was flown by helicopter to Kaiser Vacaville for treatment while the other was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, according to CHP.

CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.