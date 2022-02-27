OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A skier fell in a Placer County canyon Friday and had to be hoisted out by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

CHP officials posted on social media Sunday morning that the skier fell in Shirley Canyon suffering major injuries.

Olympic Valley Fire crews responded with ski patrollers from Palisades Tahoe.

Because of the skier’s injuries, the rescue crews requested the aid of a CHP helicopter.

Rescuers treated the skier and prepared him to be hoisted by the helicopter from the hillside.

The skier was then transferred to a North Tahoe Fire Department ambulance to be taken for treatment.