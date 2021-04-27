CHP: High-speed chase in Solano County ends in crash, driver’s arrest

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Solano County after flashing a gun on the freeway at another car and fleeing from authorities before crashing Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says they were alerted around 11 a.m. about a driver in a Nissan Altima who brandished a gun at another car on Interstate 80.

Shortly after, CHP officials say they tracked the Nissan speeding west on I-80 and tried to position themselves to stop the car when the Nissan suddenly merged on Highway 12 towards Napa.

The Nissan continued to speed west until it tried to make a U-turn on the highway and crashed into a Honda Civic, according to CHP.

The driver of the Honda received minor injuries while the passenger and two children in the car were uninjured.

CHP says the driver of the Nissan tried to toss the loaded gun into some nearby weeds before his arrest.

The gun was recovered, according to officials.