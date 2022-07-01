EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Highway 50 is closed in both directions just east of Kyburz due to a big rig that caught fire and flames that spread to nearby vegetation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened a little after 10:00 am. The CHP said crews are currently on the scene and ask the public to use an alternate route.

A Facebook post from CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado states that the fire extended to both sides of the highway and that fire crews would be “mopping up hot spots for several hours.”

Pictures shared by the CHP show the big rig completely incinerated on the side of the highway.

After 12:45, Caltrans tweeted that motorists are allowed to detour off onto Highway 49 in Placerville or Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines.

Caltrans said a crew is on its way to set up one-way traffic control on Highway 50, but there’s no estimated time of arrival.

The highway is expected to have travelers throughout the Fourth of July weekend, as it connects the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento to Lake Tahoe.