SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Florin Road in South Sacramento.
The California Highway Patrol said around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a homeless woman pushing a shopping cart in the street near 65th Street.
According to CHP officials, the driver stopped after the deadly crash and cooperated with officers.
The woman’s identity has not been reported.
A portion of Florin Road was blocked off following the crash, but it has since reopened.