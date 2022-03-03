SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Florin Road in South Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol said around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a homeless woman pushing a shopping cart in the street near 65th Street.

According to CHP officials, the driver stopped after the deadly crash and cooperated with officers.

The woman’s identity has not been reported.

A portion of Florin Road was blocked off following the crash, but it has since reopened.