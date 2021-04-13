CHP: Hwy 49 closed following crash

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials have confirmed a full closure of Highway 49 following an accident.

According to officials, a traffic collision caused all lanes of Highway 49 at Sand Ridge Road to be littered with fiber optic cables, resulting in the closure.

Officials have not released any information about the cause of the accident, or the status of those involved.

The closure is expected to last two to three hours in both directions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.