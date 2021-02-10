CHP identifies person of interest in hit-and-run that left mother, 8-month-old injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento Area California Highway Patrol has identified the man they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a mother and her 8-month-old injured.

Tuesday, CHP located the involved Honda Odyssey on Dino Drive in Elk Grove after receiving a tip from the public.

(Photo Courtesy: CHP)

Joel Alonzo has been identified as a person of interest.

Monday, FOX40 spoke to the family of the woman and child who were hit at the cross streets of Lucchesi Drive and Harney Way on Sunday.

Harmeen Bassi said one of her neighbors caught the incident on their security camera, showing the Honda Odyssey minivan making a sudden turn on Harney Way before colliding with the woman and her stroller with the infant inside.

Bassi’s aunt was struck in her left leg, while her baby cousin suffered a cut to the head. Both were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about Alonzo’s whereabouts is asked to contact CHP at 916-897-5600.