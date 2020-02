STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton officials investigated a deadly crash Friday between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 99.

The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle hit the pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway near Lathrop Road just before 5 p.m.

Officials could not provide any additional details about the crash.

Three southbound lanes were closed for around three hours for the CHP’s investigation.