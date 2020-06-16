CHP investigating 3 shootings on I-80 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating three shootings that took place on Sacramento-area freeways Monday night.

The shootings happened between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The first was on westbound I-80 near Watt Avenue. A man’s car was hit by bullets but he was not injured.

The second shooting was on westbound I-80 near Longview Drive.

A 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for injuries, investigators said. At this time, it is unclear if she was injured by a bullet.

The third shooting happened on northbound I-5 at the Del Paso Road offramp.

A 20-year-old man was injured.

The suspect vehicle in all three incidents was described by CHP investigators as a dark-colored sedan.

This is a developing story.