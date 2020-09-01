CHP investigating crash involving Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Howe Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway.

Investigators say the deputy was heading westbound responding to another incident, with lights and sirens on, when his patrol unit collided with a driver in a Honda.

The driver inside the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He landed in a nearby parking lot.

CHP says a Kaiser emergency room doctor heading home from work stopped at the scene and helped both crash victims.

The deputy had minor injuries. The other driver had major injuries. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

This is a developing story.