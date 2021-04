SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along Bradshaw Road, north of Jackson Road, in Sacramento County.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash, but investigators say a motorcyclist and several other vehicles were involved.

One person was killed, according to the CHP.

Bradshaw Road is expected to be closed at Jackson Road for about two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.