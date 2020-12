SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a person riding a motor scooter.

The crash happened on Watt Avenue near Roseville Road around 6 a.m., according to CHP.

Southbound Watt Avenue lanes will remain closed to traffic while crews investigate.

For those folks still commuting this morning, consider an alternate route: Watt Ave. S/B at Roseville Road is closed due to a traffic collision. No ETO at this time. — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) December 11, 2020

This is a developing story.