VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on westbound I-80, near the I-505 Interchange.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, a driver in a box truck left the roadway, hitting a pole and guardrail, according to CHP.

Witnesses told CHP the truck caught on fire, and the driver did not get out.

Caltrans is at the scene assisting with cleanup and removing the truck.

All lanes have reopened, but traffic in the area remains slow.

This is a developing story.