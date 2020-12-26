CHP investigating deadly crashes that happened on Christmas Eve, Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol reports that two separate fatal car crashes happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

On Dec. 24, officers responded to a collision around 12:45 p.m. near Roseville Road and Oakhollow Drive.

CHP says a 22-year-old woman driving a Toyota Corolla on Roseville Road steered her car into the wrong-way lane and crashed into a GMC Sierra.

The 22-year-old woman and her front passenger, a 26-year-old Rancho Cordova woman, were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Another passenger, a 24-year-old North Highlands woman, sitting in the backseat of the Toyota died at the scene, according to the CHP.

CHP reports that the driver of the GMC, a 57-year-old Sacramento man, had minor injuries.

According to the CHP, neither driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The CHP is also investigating a deadly crash that happened Christmas morning.

According to the CHP, two people were ejected out of a Dodge Durango after it overturned around 6:39 a.m.

Both the driver, a man, and the passenger, a woman, died at the scene.

Officers say the Durango was going southbound on state Route 51 near the Fulton Avenue overcrossing when it went onto the shoulder, which led to it overturning.

The CHP is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call Officer A.J. McTaggart at 916-348-2300.