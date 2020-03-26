CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP South Sacramento is investigating a hit-and-run that led to the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near Florin Road.

Wednesday, around 10:34 p.m., authorities received a call about a man kneeling in the center median and proceeding to lay down in the number two northbound lane.

By the time units responded to the scene, the pedestrian had been hit by multiple vehicles. He died at the scene.

All of the drivers involved stayed and cooperated with CHP’s investigation.

During their investigation, CHP determined the man had been struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5.

He then crawled to the northbound lanes where he was fatally struck.

The driver who initially struck the man in the southbound lanes left the scene. Evidence suggests the vehicle involved was silver.

Anyone with information on the southbound hit-and-run crash is asked to contact CHP at (916) 681-2300.