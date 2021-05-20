CHP investigating deadly shooting on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed overnight Thursday when a vehicle was shot at on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue.

Just before midnight Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Trent Senter says a driver called 911 to report their vehicle had been shot at on eastbound Highway 50 east of Watt Avenue.

According to Officer Senter, the driver was able to exit the highway at Bradshaw Road and stop in a parking lot at Oates Drive.

CHP officers, Sacramento County deputies and Rancho Cordova officers responded to the scene and one of the people in the vehicle was taken to UC Davis Medical Center. The CHP says the victim later died at the hospital.

Senter says no suspects have been found and the CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit is investigating.

