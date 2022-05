SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Friday evening.

According to the CHP, the crash is on Highway 12, west of Interstate 5 and northwest of Stockton.

CHP said two vehicles were involved, and of the nine people involved in the crash, six were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

One person died of their injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.