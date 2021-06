LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that damaged a patrol unit Sunday in Lodi.

The CHP is searching a home on Houston Lane, officials said.

The patrol unit hit by gunfire just happened to be in the area, the CHP said. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Officials confirmed 61-year-old John Chumley was arrested in connection to the shooting.

At this time, what led up to the shooting is unknown.

.@CHP_Stockton searching this home after they say someone shot into a CHP car. No one was hurt. I’m told the CHP car just happened to be in the area and it’s unclear why this happened. Officers have been inside the home for at least an hour. pic.twitter.com/MeXlp793Gm — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) June 7, 2021

