SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday they are investigating a freeway shooting.

According to CHP, the investigation is taking place from Interstate 5 and Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80.

Officials are asking people to take an alternate route as there is no estimated time of opening.

No information about a shooter or victims has been released.

We are currently investigating a freeway shooting in the area of I-5 S/B from Arena Blvd. to I-80. Consider an alternate route as there is no ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/YZ8VntRibV — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) March 28, 2021

Stay with FOX40 for updates.