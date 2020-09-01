CHP investigators search for driver in deadly Arden-Arcade hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol investigators are searching for a person who drove away from a crash scene in the Arden-Arcade area, leaving a pedestrian dead.

On Sunday around 9 p.m., a 50-year-old Hemet man was walking south through eastbound traffic on El Camino Avenue when he was hit by a Dodge pickup truck, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the silver Dodge pickup was driven away from the area and last seen heading south on Howe Avenue from El Camino Avenue.

Sacramento firefighters responded to the crash and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

CHP investigators believe the truck involved was a half-ton Dodge Ram 1500 made between 2013 and 2018. It’s believed to have damage on the right front passenger side near the headlight and grille area.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash should call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2317 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.