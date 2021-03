SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As of Wednesday afternoon, all lanes have been blocked on the northbound Highway 99 at 47th Avenue due to a traffic collision, according to CHP.

The collision involves an overturned big rig.

CHP asked that drivers use an alternative route. There is no estimated time of reopening.

All lanes blocked due to a traffic collision involving a big rig on its side, northbound SR-99 at 47th Ave. Please use an alternate route, no ETO@CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/XklkbUT6XY — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) March 24, 2021

