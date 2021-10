SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle after a rollover crash along Business 80 in Sacramento.

The driver crashed into a utility pole along the freeway near Marconi and Howe avenues early Thursday morning.

The CHP said the driver and possible passengers were not at the crash scene when officials arrived.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

They found the car, they found the pole, but where's the driver? @CHPNSac is looking for the person who appears to have hit this pole on the Business 80 curve between Marconi and Howe. The car is in bad shape, unclear if the driver (and possible passenger(s)) is too. pic.twitter.com/o0NnwagRej — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) October 21, 2021