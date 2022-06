SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said a 79-year-old man from Rocklin is dead after a “major traffic collision” involving 5 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 80 near West El Camino Ave around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHP said the accident is current;y blocking three lanes.

CHP said it is investigating the collision and asked drivers to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.