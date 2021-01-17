CHP: Man arrested after DUI speeding leads to fatal crash in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after attempting to evade officers Saturday night while intoxicated, resulting in a fatal crash that left one woman dead.

California Highway Patrol officials said they tracked 27-year-old Dominik Cash driving erratically south on Highway 70 at speeds over 100 mph on his way to Marysville around 11:17 p.m.

Officers were able to deploy a spike strip to try to stop Cash as he entered Marysville, but Cash continued into the city at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

CHP said Cash was traveling south when he ran a red light at the intersection of B Street and 9th Street before striking another vehicle that was traveling east on 9th Street.

The 55-year-old woman driver in the other vehicle died from her injuries, according to officials.

Investigators said alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor in the crash. Cash was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

