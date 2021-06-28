CHP: Man arrested after racing vehicle on Highway 50

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento officials said a man was arrested Sunday night after racing his vehicle on Highway 50.

A California Highway Patrol plane captured the car speeding down the empty roadway before it hits a divider and stops in a field.

According to the CHP, the driver ran from the car and hid in nearby backyards.

The plane later tracked him down and he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on multiple charges, the CHP said. The incidents leading up to the chase were not reported by CHP officials.