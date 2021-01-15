CHP: Man dead after a hit-and-run near Hartley, Robinson roads in Vacaville

SOLANO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 32-year-old man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning near Hartley and Robinson roads in Vacaville, according to the Solano Area California Highway Patrol.

The man pulled over to the side of the road to resolve mechanical issues to his disabled Volkswagen sedan before 6:55 a.m., authorities said. After exiting his car, he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling north on Hartley Road.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area, and the man died of his injuries, CHP said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision may contact Officer Ensley at 707-428-2100.