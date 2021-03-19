CHP: Sacramento man dead after head-on vehicle collision in Rosemont

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man is dead after a head-on collision Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says a 40-year-old Elk Grove driver, who has not yet been identified, was driving west on Kiefer Boulevard, east of Tallyho Drive, around 5:22 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the CHP reports he crossed over the two-way left turn lane and hit the Sacramento driver’s car head-on, CHP said.

The 20-year-old Sacramento man, who was also not identified by the CHP, died from his injuries.

The Elk Grove driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the CHP.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the collision.