SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Copperopolis man is dead after his vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3 p.m., the 45-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving a black Jeep Compass north on a fire road near Apple Blossom Drive, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, the driver left the road and his vehicle overturned down an embankment.

He died of his injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.