CHP: Man dies after ATV rolls backward downhill in Sonora

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sonora man died after his ATV rolled backward downhill Tuesday afternoon.

The Sonora-area California Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old man was riding his 2006 Kawasaki 650 ATV up a steep hill on his property around 2:10 p.m.

A witness to the crash told CHP that the ATV stalled for unknown reasons and began to roll backward.

The witness said the man tried to steer the ATV as it was rolling and the man was thrown against a nearby tree.

The ATV then rolled on its side and landed on top of the man, according to CHP.

Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, CHP said the man died from his injuries.

CHP officials said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

No additional details were released about the crash.