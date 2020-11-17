CHP: Man dies after crashing car into tree in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has died after crashing a car into a tree in North Highlands early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard near Don Julio Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a Chevrolet Impala that crashed into a tree planted in the dividing median of Elkhorn Boulevard, according to officials.

Investigators said the car was traveling fast, going east on Elkhorn Boulevard, before striking the tree, causing the male driver to eject from the vehicle.

The driver immediately died from his injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Officials said it is still unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.