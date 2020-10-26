CHP: Man dies after crashing motorcyle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – A man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Fairfield Saturday night.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Mankas Corner Road, west of Ledgewood Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said witnesses saw a blue Harley Davidson travel east on Mankas Corner Road and fail to make a sharp right curve on the roadway. It traveled off the road and into a trench before crashing against the concrete ledge.

Multiple witness stopped to help the 52-year-old rider before he was taken to NorthBay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to CHP.

CHP is still investigating the crash, and said it is not yet known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.