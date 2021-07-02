CHP: Man flees, woman injured after rollover crash on I-5 near Sutterville Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road were closed Friday morning after a rollover crash.

A pickup truck crashed into a construction sign, the California Highway Patrol told FOX40. A man fled the scene of the crash, and a woman had major injuries.

CHP said the woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

By 7:15 a.m., the lane were nearly cleared of debris and was expected to reopen shortly, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News