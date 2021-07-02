CHP: Man flees, woman injured after rollover crash on I-5 near Sutterville Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road were closed Friday morning after a rollover crash.
A pickup truck crashed into a construction sign, the California Highway Patrol told FOX40. A man fled the scene of the crash, and a woman had major injuries.
CHP said the woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.
By 7:15 a.m., the lane were nearly cleared of debris and was expected to reopen shortly, CHP said.
