CHP: Man flees, woman injured after rollover crash on I-5 near Sutterville Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road were closed Friday morning after a rollover crash.

A pickup truck crashed into a construction sign, the California Highway Patrol told FOX40. A man fled the scene of the crash, and a woman had major injuries.

CHP said the woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

By 7:15 a.m., the lane were nearly cleared of debris and was expected to reopen shortly, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.