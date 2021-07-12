CHP: Man hit, killed by at least one vehicle near Yolo Causeway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 80 that left one man dead. 

A westbound vehicle hit another vehicle from behind on I-80 near the Yolo Causeway around midnight Monday, the CHP said. Both vehicles pulled over.

The CHP said it appears a man was hit by at least one semi-truck after getting out of one of the vehicles. 

The man died, the CHP reported. Authorities are still working to identify him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News