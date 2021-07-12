CHP: Man hit, killed by at least one vehicle near Yolo Causeway

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 80 that left one man dead.

A westbound vehicle hit another vehicle from behind on I-80 near the Yolo Causeway around midnight Monday, the CHP said. Both vehicles pulled over.

The CHP said it appears a man was hit by at least one semi-truck after getting out of one of the vehicles.

The man died, the CHP reported. Authorities are still working to identify him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.