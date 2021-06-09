CHP: Man killed after street sweeper hit by train in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed Wednesday morning after a street sweeper was hit by an Altamont Commuter Express train in Tracy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:05 a.m., a construction company was doing roadwork near McArthur Drive when a sweeper truck crossed over the train track, CHP Officer Joe Whitlock told FOX40.

The crossing arms then came down and trapped the sweeper truck just south of Linne Road, Whitlock said. The driver was trying to get the truck out when he was struck by the train.

The sweeper truck is owned by a private company, according to the CHP.

The CHP has closed Linne Road for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers should avoid the area, the Tracy Police Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.