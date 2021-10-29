CHP: Man killed in crash near Howe Avenue, Highway 50 onramp

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that killed a man early Friday.

A Mercedes E350 rolled down a steep embankment before landing on its roof around 1:36 a.m., the CHP reported. The driver was entering the westbound Highway 50 onramp near Howe Avenue before he crashed.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said.

Officials do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, officials have not determined if speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.