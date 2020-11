SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a 35-year-old man.

Officers responded to the crash scene at Don Julio Boulevard and Monogram Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to CHP.

Officers said the victim was hit by a silver vehicle going north on Don Julio Boulevard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact CHP at 916-348-2300.