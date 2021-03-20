CHP: Man killed in single-car crash on I-80 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday morning after his car struck a concrete median barrier on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

The Auburn Area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-80 near Atlantic Street.

CHP said a 38-year-old man was alone traveling west on I-80 when it appears his Toyota Corolla swerved into the center-divide area before striking a concrete barrier.

When first responders arrived, they were able to get the driver out of the crashed car and take him to Sutter Roseville Medical Center but he died from his injuries.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash but said it does not appear that alcohol nor drugs were a factor.

If there are any witnesses to this crash, officials are asking to please contact the Auburn Area CHP office at 916-663-3344 Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.