CHP: Man rescued after crashing into irrigation canal in Winters

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was rescued from an irrigation canal Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle, according to the Solano Area California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Allendale Road, near North Meridian Road in Winters.

The Dixon Fire Department told FOX40 the man ran a stop sign, blew through a gate and took out a sign before launching into the canal.

Photo Courtesy: Solano CHP

Photo Courtesy: Solano CHP

The man was unable to exit his car and was rescued by fire personnel.

The man only had minor injuries as a result of the crash, CHP said.