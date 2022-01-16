CHP: Man shot in gunfight with officer after crashing during high-speed chase

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man attempting to evade the California Highway Patrol was shot Sunday morning after crashing his car during a high-speed chase and exchanging gunfire with the officer, according to CHP officials.

CHP officials said one of their officers attempted to stop a 44-year-old man who was speeding in the Oroville area just before 9 a.m.

Instead of pulling over, the driver tried to flee leading the CHP officer in a chase across multiple county roads in Butte and Yuba counties.

During the chase, CHP said the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole.

Based on evidence collected at the crash site, CHP investigators said the man fired shots at the officer.

CHP officials said the officer shot the man after the crash disabled his vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. The CHP officer was not injured.

CHP investigators are working with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the shooting and the crash.