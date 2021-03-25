CHP: Man under influence of alcohol, drugs arrested for deadly hit-and-run

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested early Thursday following a hit-and-run crash on Franklin Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Myron Haskin, 28, was driving northbound, north of Turnbridge Drive, when he hit a pedestrian walking in the bike lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the man died from his injuries, and Haskin drove away from the scene.

Around 2:57 a.m., investigators say Haskin was found parked on the right shoulder of Highway 99, north of 12th Avenue, after CHP put out an alert using Haskin’s license plate that fell off at the hit-and-run scene.

Haskin was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, CHP said. He was arrested and faces multiple charges.

At this time, the deceased pedestrian has not been identified.