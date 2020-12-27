CHP maximum enforcement continues to help prevent more holiday traffic deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol’s maximum enforcement is still underway.

Despite the extra patrols on the roadways, CHP reported seeing multiple fatalities and warns that motorists can still do more to avoid accidents.

“Some of the major contributing factors to collisions that drastically involve fatalities is — number one is speed,” CHP officer Eulogio Ceja told FOX40.

Since Wednesday, CHP has seen three fatal accidents over three days. In the most recent crash on Christmas morning, investigators are still determining the cause.

CHP said an SUV went off the roadway going west on Business 80, north of Fulton Avenue and overturned.

The impact from the crash ejected the driver and passenger, who landed on the Haggin Oaks Golf Course. Both died at the scene. The cause is under investigation.

Ceja said drivers can lose awareness of their speed when there’s not a lot of traffic.

“There has been an uptick in citations of over 100 mph,” Ceja said.

He said if drivers are inattentive, there are tendencies to go way above the speed limit.

“Drive at a speed that’s safe for the conditions of the roadway,” Ceja advised.

CHP began its maximum enforcement for Christmas holiday traffic on Thursday at 6 p.m. and it will continue through Sunday evening.

All available officers are on patrol, watching for cell phone violations, people not wearing seat belts and monitoring speed.

“And obviously drugs and under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Ceja said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a woman walking on Interstate 5 near Richardson Boulevard, was struck by a car and a big rig as she walked within the #4 and #5 lanes of traffic. She died at the scene.

CHP is still looking at why she was on the freeway.

On Christmas Eve afternoon, a 22-year-old driver heading north, crossed into southbound traffic on Roseville Road, hitting a pickup.

A passenger in her car died at the scene. No drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Ceja said accidents can be avoided if motorists just stay at home when they’re supposed to, cutting down on the number of vehicles on the roadway.

And CHP recommends that motorists have their vehicles in proper working order, if they travel on the roads.

“Anything, everything that’s going to have them have a safe trip and help them get to their destination safely,” Ceja said.

Maximum enforcement will begin again on New Year’s Eve at 6:01 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 3 at midnight.