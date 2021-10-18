CHP: Missing Olivehurst woman found dead inside submerged car

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who had been reported missing was found dead inside a partially-submerged car in Yuba County Monday morning.

Maricello Soto-Ortiz, from Olivehurst, was reported missing Sunday afternoon when she failed to arrive home after traveling to Roseville, CHP said in a statement.

The sedan Soto-Ortiz was last seen driving was discovered overturned and partially submerged inside a water-filled canal near Rancho Road.

Soto-Ortiz’s body was found inside.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the incident, CHP said.

