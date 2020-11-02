CHP: Modesto man killed in possible hit-and-run collision

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn authorities are investigating a possible hit-and-run collision that killed a man.

Sunday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call about a body in the roadway on Athens Avenue, west of Industrial Boulevard.

The victim, a 44-year-old man of Modesto, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The victim’s name has not been released, and the collision remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the California Highway Patrol Auburn Area office at (916) 663-3344.