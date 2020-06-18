CHP motorcycle officer hit by vehicle on I-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 80 at the Auburn Boulevard exit.

The CHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. but could not provide any additional details.

The officer has been hospitalized.

Officials say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic has been diverted away from the scene of the crash and all eastbound lanes have been closed off.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.