CHP: Motorcyclist dead after fatal head-on collision in Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calf. (KTXL) — A 24-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle was struck in a head-on collision on Double Springs Road early Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 4:04 p.m., a 17-year-old from Valley Springs was driving his Chevrolet east on Double Springs Road, near Highway 26.

At the same time, the motorcyclist, also from Valley Springs, was entering the same righthand curve.

CHP said the 17-year-old driver was speeding when he crossed over the solid double yellow lines in the road and hit the motorcyclist head-on.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, CHP said.

The teenager was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center for minor injuries.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this collision.