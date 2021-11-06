CHP: Motorcyclist dies in I-5 crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol released in a statement.

The 29-year-old man was travelling at an unknown speed when they failed to navigate a right turn on the interchange to Highway 50 and collided with a concrete railing.

The rider was ejected and fell a further 60-70 feet before impacting a roadway below the interchange. The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and it is not known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The rider’s identity has been held until next of kin is notified.