CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Highway 70 in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday on Highway 70 in Oroville, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

A driver in an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on Highway 70, north of Feather River Boulevard, around 9:50 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed over into northbound lanes on their right, the CHP said.

The driver collided with a motorcyclist who then lost control and crashed into the guardrail, the CHP said. The motorcyclist died as a result. 

The CHP said the driver of the unknown vehicle continued driving in the southbound lane and hasn’t been located. 

A witness and evidence at the scene helped the CHP determine the cause of the collision, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Office at 530-674-5141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

